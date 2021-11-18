Adele gives raw performance of new song — and our emotions weren't ready

Adele apparently has no regard for our emotions whatsoever because just as we finished drying our tears from her new single, “Easy On Me,” she dropped another heartbreaking track from her upcoming album.

The singer, 33, performed a raw, at-home version of a new song called “To Be Loved” from her much-anticipated fourth studio album, “30,” which comes out Nov. 19.

In the bittersweet ballad, Adele reflects on the end of a relationship and the struggle to find her own voice after a traumatic breakup. It’s tragic but ends on a hopeful note about finding her own strength.

“Looking back I don't regret a thing,” she belts out in the last verse. “Yeah, I took some bad turns that I am owning / I'll stand still and let the storm pass by / Keep my heart safe 'til the time feels right.”

Adele sang the song on a coach wearing sweatpants with one arm draped over her knee as if she was just hanging out, as if she wasn’t casually destroying her fans with her epic vocals and relatable lyrics about heartbreak that slice directly into the soul.

Her fans were blown away by her emotional performance, including “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, who commented on the singer’s Instagram video, “We are not ready ….but …we are.”

Leona Lewis called the song “beautiful” and “Lucifer” actor Lesley-Ann Brandt said her performance was “everything.”

Other fans could hardly contain their emotions about the new song, which will no doubt be one of many tear-inducing tracks on “30.”

“THIS ALBUMS IS DEFINITELY GOING TO BE THE DEATH OF ME,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Ma’am, it’s the middle of the afternoon and you wreck me like this,” another fan wrote.

Adele opened up on Instagram about the process of writing her new album, which she wrote while dealing with her split from husband Simon Konecki.

“I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” she wrote. “I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life.”