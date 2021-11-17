Adele reveals whether or not she's open to marriage again in new interview

Adele may have finalized her divorce from longtime partner Simon Konecki only a few months ago, but she's already open to the possibility of marriage again in the future.

The British pop star, 33, shared her thoughts about matrimony during a candid interview with fellow singer John Mayer, 44, that will Friday on SiriusXM.

When Mayer asked Adele, who was there to promote her upcoming album, “30,” if he should ever tie the knot, the “Easy on Me” singer responded in the affirmative — and added that her previous marriage had made her feel the “safest” she’d ever felt.

"Oh, yes. You should get married. Yes. I think, I think it is a really incredible thing, marriage," said Adele. "I know that some people probably think that I wouldn’t think that, you know, like I gave up on it.

"I can’t really say why, but I’m definitely open to marriage again," she continued. "I definitely am — the feeling I had, in being married, was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life. Sadly, it didn’t work out.

"But, you know, I miss being married," she added.

Adele, seen here performing in a recent primetime special "Adele One Night Only," said she's open to the possibility of marriage again. Cliff Lipson / CBS via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Adele opened up about how "devastated" she was when she and Konecki — who share a 9-year-old son, Angelo — went their separate ways. The split was even more painful because it became so public.

"I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job," she told Rolling Stone.

During a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey last weekend, the singer, whose parents divorced when she was a toddler, revealed that she grew up "obsessed" with the idea of a nuclear family — and wanted Angelo to grow up with married parents.

"I just, from a very young age, promised myself that when I have kids that we’d stay together, we will be that united family," she explained. "And I tried for a really, really long time and then I was just so disappointed for my son. I was so disappointed for myself. I thought I was going to be the one that stopped doing those bloody patterns all the time.”

While she and Konecki remain close and share parenting duties, Adele has found romance again with sports agent Rich Paul. The singer told Winfrey that she fell for Paul, 39, in part, because he's "hilarious" and "very smart."

"It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it. It’s just very smooth," she said.

Adele's interview with John Mayer will air at 7 a.m. ET Friday on SiriusXM Hits 1.