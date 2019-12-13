Adam Sandler and Cole Sprouse reunite 20 years after 'Big Daddy'

It's a “Big Daddy” reunion!

Adam Sandler got together with “Big Daddy” co-star Cole Sprouse at the premiere of Sandler’s new movie “Uncut Gems” on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

David Spade, King Princess, Jackie Sandler, Cole Sprouse and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Uncut Gems" on Dec. 11, 2019 in Los Angeles. Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images

The 1999 movie revolves around a man (Sandler) who adopts a child (Sprouse, who shared the part with twin brother Dylan) in a desperate bid to win back his girlfriend after she dumps him.

Sandler, 53, has fond memories of working with both twins, who were 6 at the time. "I remember Cole and Dylan being great little boys," he told "Entertainment Tonight" in June. "When I see them now, I'm baffled at how they grew into handsome bastards."

"Big Daddy," which earned $163 million in the box office, was a huge hit and came out at the height of Sandler's fame, following such blockbusters as "The Wedding Singer," "Happy Gilmore" and "The Waterboy."

“Big Daddy” marked one of Sprouse’s early credits. He would go on to appear with frequent Sandler collaborator Jennifer Aniston on "Friends," playing Ross's son in the sitcom's later years.

"Uncut Gems," which features Sandler as a jeweler sinking in debt, will be released nationwide on Christmas Day.