Adam Sandler's daughters have inherited his love of music — and laughter.

The comedian and his little girls, Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 10, performed a rendition of Taylor Swift's "Lover" at the Rock4EB! charity event in Malibu on Sunday night.

There are many, many highlights I recorded from tonight’s #Rock4EB but this one is pretty special. @AdamSandler handling guitar duties while his daughters Sunny & Sadie sing @taylorswift13 “Lover” in front of Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, etc. They’re major Swifties, and so good too pic.twitter.com/Z589j4tDBJ — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 7, 2019

The "Uncut Gems" funnyman joined Pearl Jam rocker Eddie Vedder to headline the benefit, which raised money for a devastating skin disorder called epidermolysis bullosa.

Here’s part 2 also, they just flew in this morning after catching @taylorswift13 on @nbcsnl last night. pic.twitter.com/eGB3mMY3qu — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 7, 2019

In videos shared by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner, Sandler, 53, is seen onstage inviting Sadie and Sunny to join him on a "Lover" cover. (Warning: The videos contain a few obscenities.)

Sandler also mentions that the family had just flown back from New York City, where they caught Swift as the musical guest at his old show, "Saturday Night Live."

Also, come on this is pretty great, too. @AdamSandler welcomes his daughters to the stage, admits they’re excited and nervous to cover @taylorswift13 esp after hearing their dad’s prior performances with some dirty words. “Did you hear daddy curse? I’m sorry, I’m sorry!” #Rock4EB pic.twitter.com/MtKBKMF4Z3 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 7, 2019

"We're going to sing a song. They've been so excited and nervous," Sandler tells the crowd as his girls make their way to him. "They saw Taylor Swift last night. We were at 'Saturday Night Live.' That was a big night, man. Taylor Swift. Holy s---! ... We play this all the time in the car, me and Mommy and the two kids," he adds before the trio launches into the heartfelt tune.

It's probably no surprise that the Sandler family version of "Lover" features a few lyrics switched up for comedic effect. Sadie and Sunny sing about leaving up the Hanukkah lights (rather than Christmas lights) until January.

With their sweet voices soaring, the girls nail the performance and earn a standing ovation.

Adam Sandler poses with his wife, Jackie, and their daughters, Sadie and Sunny, in September. David Livingston / Getty Images

Cheering them on in the star-studded crowd were Hollywood A-listers Julia Roberts, Courteney Cox, Kaley Cuoco and Cindy Crawford.

"Thank you for being so nice to them. They were dying to be a part of it," Sandler tells the audience. "Girls, you did great! Sounded awesome — confident and cool. I love you, now get out of here."

Watch Sadie and Sunny sing in the videos above!