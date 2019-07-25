Rumors that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse had split up circulated widely this week — and on Thursday, the "Riverdale" stars shared hilarious responses to the gossip on their Instagram pages.

Just hours after "W" magazine published a feature on the pair confirming they'd broken up after two years of dating, Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the show, shared a photo of the magazine's cover.

"BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s---," the actress, 22, wrote in the caption of the pic, which shows her and Sprouse in a steamy embrace.

Around the same time, Sprouse, 26, who plays Betty's boyfriend, Jughead Jones, shared the same image, joking, "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult."

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart as Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on "Riverdale." JACK ROWAND/THE CW

Journalist David Amsden, who wrote the W magazine article, began interviewing the couple for the story back in May. In his feature, Amsden shared that he had doubts about the pair's relationship after they asked to be interviewed separately.

"Two months later the two would part ways romantically, lending credence to my suspicions that the separate interviews might have been connected to the two of them being uncertain about their future together," Amsden wrote.

But, it wasn't only W magazine. Several other media outlets this week — including E! News and People — also reported that the couple had called it quits.

The two co-stars have yet to explicitly confirm or deny the breakup reports, but for now we'll wait to get the news straight from Reinhart and Sprouse themselves!