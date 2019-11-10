Jennifer Aniston shares special throwback 'Friends' pic for hairstylist's birthday

Jennifer Aniston posted a “Friends” throwback photo this weekend for a special occasion.

Aniston shared a birthday message on Saturday to longtime friend and hairstylist Chris McMillan on her newly minted Instagram page. It included a picture of the two of them on the “Friends” set as well as a more recent photo.

“Happy Birthday, Chrissy,” Aniston captioned the post. “We've come a long way, baby.”

McMillan is the creator of the iconic “Rachel” haircut, a look that Aniston has had mixed feelings about. Even so, she made sure to praise McMillan's magic touch with the 'do at the 2018 InStyle Awards, where he was presented with Hairstylist of the Year.

"You leave, you feel beautiful, you feel sexy, you feel alive,” Aniston said, referring to how you feel after getting a cut and style from McMillan. “Then you feel screwed because nobody has the ability to actually do what Chris did to this haircut.

“I used to call it the 'Rachel hair' because I got that haircut that was like, 'Wow, this is amazing,' and then I was totally left with this frizzy mop on my head — because I had no idea how to do what he did. Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does.”

Aniston got sentimental about their friendship, saying, “Aside from all of the amazing work that we’ve done, the jobs, the trends, the hairstyles that we’ve created, the things that always meant the most to me is how much you’ve always been there for me and I’ve been there for you.”

The actress described McMillan as an “undercover healer” rather than just a hairstylist, noting that he can make you look better, but more importantly, feel better.

“The beautiful thing, and this really says it all — he makes everyone feel as important as the next person, no matter who you are,” she said.