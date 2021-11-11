Will Smith posts adorable throwback photos in honor of son's birthday

Will Smith is celebrating the birthday of his oldest son, Trey, who turned 29 on Thursday.

The "Men In Black" star posted a collection of adorable throwback father-son photos on Instagram and sent a heartfelt message to Trey in his caption.

Will Smith celebrated oldest son Trey's birthday with a collection of throwback father-son photos on Instagram. willsmith / Instagram

Among Smith's photos were several of himself smiling with Trey when he was just a toddler. He also shared pics of Trey as a young man, including one sweet shot of the proud dad helping Trey to knot his tie.

"Happy Bday, T-Ball!I was 24 when you were born. And I was dumb a hell!" wrote Smith, 53. "Thank you for loving me anyway. :-) I am so inspired by our learning & growing & healing & connecting. You make me a better person.I Love You!"

Will Smith, second from left, poses with Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and children Willow, Jaden and Trey. Donna Ward / Getty Images

The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum star shares Trey with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino. The former couple were married from 1992 until 1995. Smith later married actor, musician and "Red Table Talk" host Jada Pinkett Smith, with whom he shares two younger children: son Jaden, 23, and daughter Willow, 21.

During a sit-down with TODAY's Hoda Kotb on Wednesday, Smith discussed his new memoir, "Will." In the book, the actor and rapper shares candid details about his life, including his relationship with Pinkett Smith, whom he called his "best friend."

"The friendship and the commitment and the devotion that we have for one another is unlike anything I've ever experienced in my life," Smith told Hoda. "That is the best friend I've ever had, without question, period."

Pinkett Smith, 50, shared her own birthday tribute to Trey, calling him her "bonus son," on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Trey!!! I am so glad you were born. You have been an enormous gift to so many of us," the "Girls Trip" star wrote alongside images of her and Trey smiling together over the years..

"Thank you for being a wonderful bonus son and an even more wonderful friend. Thank you for loving me. I adore you❣️" she added.