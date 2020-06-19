Will Smith says divorce from 1st wife was 'the worst thing in my adult life'

Will Smith may seem like he has it all, but the superstar has definitely been through his share of heartache.

In a preview of Facebook Watch's Father's Day episode of“Red Table Talk” with his wife, host Jada Pinkett Smith, the former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star says his divorce from his first wife, Sheree Zampino, rocked him to his core.

"I want to talk about one interesting concept that you’ve brought up quite a bit in regards to Trey and divorce and the idea being that just because a man might not be the best husband, does not mean he isn’t a good father," Pinkett Smith said while talking about his oldest son, Trey, whom he had with Zampino.

"With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time. Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me,” the “Aladdin” star said.

Smith and Zampino at the 50th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 23, 1993 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Smith, 51, said the breakup of his union crushed him.

"I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother," he added.

Smith and Zampino married in 1992 and divorced in 1995.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, seen here at the premiere of the movie "Gemini Man" on October 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California, have been married since 1997. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Smith and Pinkett Smith tied the knot in 1997. They have two children, son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19.

While Smith and Zampino have gone their separate ways, they have managed to put any ill will behind them, with him and Pinkett Smith even remaining cordial with her.

Smith's "Red Table Talk" episode is slated to premiere Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.