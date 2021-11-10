While many Hollywood couples prefer to keep the details of their marriages out of the headlines, Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith have taken a different approach in recent years.

Whether the discussion is about tough times in their union, details of their sex life or even a romantic “entanglement” outside of their marriage, the couple has proven time and time again that no topic is off limits.

And it seems that nonconventional, open-book approach to their life together has allowed the couple to forge a truly special bond.

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb sat down with Smith Wednesday, and asked him about the relationship, which is one of many topics he opens up about in his new memoir, “Will.”

“I love my Jada chapters,” Hoda laughed as she asked he 53-year-old actor and producer about some of what he wrote.

“You say this, ‘Jada didn't believe in conventional marriage and despised the traditional ceremony.’ Did she (really) want the wedding and the marriage?” Hoda asked, quoting from Smith's book.

“Yeah, Jada absolutely, positively wanted to get married and wanted to be married,” Smith said, adding, “But on her terms.”

The pair swapped vows in 1997. It was the second time down the aisle for Smith and the first for Pinkett Smith.

“She wanted love and devotion and connection,” Smith recalled. “She just didn’t want to be told how she had to do it.”

So they eschewed convention and chose a marriage on their own terms — one that offered them the opportunity to focus on those things without a following anyone else’s idea of what their partnership should be like.

“The friendship and the commitment and the devotion that we have for one another is unlike anything I've ever experienced in my life,” Smith explained. “That is the best friend I've ever had, without question, period.”

Smith also spoke about their relationship in a recent feature for GQ, where explained that his and Pinkett Smith's nonconventional approach is the secret to what makes it work.

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way,” he said at the time. “And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. ... But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”