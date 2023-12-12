NBC’s Vicky Nguyen has the best family holiday card — and it’s so ‘Barbiecore’

Vicky Nguyen and her family are living in a "Barbie" world for the holidays.

The NBC News senior consumer investigative correspondent, her husband and their three children nailed the "Barbiecore" look on their Christmas card this year by dressing up as a "family pack" of toy figures in pink in celebration of the hit movie.

Vicky's husband, Brian, came up with the idea, and their daughters Emerson, 14, Odessa, 11, and Renley, 7, joined in the fun.

"Now that the girls are getting older they have opinions, but this was an easy unanimous yes," Vicky tells TODAY.com by email. "We were very excited about Barbie in our mojo dojo casa house. We just want to make these fun memories for our daughters and put something fun and joyful into the world."

Family friend Kiet Do took the creative photo showing the girls in separate pink outfits looking like playful Barbie, studious Barbie and sporty Barbie. Vicky donned a pink dress as fashionable Barbie, and Brian's job was Beach as Ken.

"Each year we try to find something fun in the zeitgeist or meaningful to us and our loved ones," Vicky says. "The first year we moved to New York, we did a shoot on the subway wearing old-school hip-hop tracksuits. We’ve done one that was '80s workout themed. We just want to surprise and delight our friends and family. Barbie was the obvious choice this year."

The reveal of Vicky's show-stopping family holiday card also had perfect timing. "Barbie" earned nine Golden Globe nominations on Dec. 11, more than any other movie this year. It was only fitting for a hit that grossed more than $1.4 billion globally, the most of any movie in 2023.

Vicky is the latest member of the TODAY family to share her Christmas card. Dylan Dreyer's card featured her three adorable boys, while Jenna Bush Hager's showed off their furry new addition to the family.