The Golden Globes, which will be the first big awards show of 2024, just announced its nominations — and there are some snubs and surprises to unpack.

The awards show, airing Jan. 7 on CBS, unveiled its 2024 nominees on Monday, Dec. 11. "Barbie” leads the film pack with nine nominations, “Oppenheimer” paces right behind with eight and “Poor Things” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” have seven each. TV nominees include “Succession” with nine nominations and “The Bear” with five.

However, looking beyond expected nominees, a few surprising names made the list that caused some chatter on social media. Also, fans flagged TV shows and films, along with their respective actors, snubbed from the list.

Here are some snubs and surprises from the 2024 Golden Globes nominations.

Snub: Harrison Ford

The legendary actor was not nominated for his roles in "1923" or "Shrinking," a surprise to fans, given the caliber of the work he presented in both projects.

"Tired of the Harrison Ford in Shrinking award season erasure," a fan tweeted.

Snub: America Ferrera

"Barbie" may have gotten nine nominations, but America Ferrera did not get an individual nomination for her role. Fans wanted the past Golden Globes winner to get recognized for her monologue about the lived experience of being a woman. Read the full speech here.

Snub: 'The Color Purple' for best motion picture (musical or comedy)

The highly anticipated adaptation of the Broadway musical, based on the novel written by Alice Walker, did not notch a coveted nomination for best motion picture (musical or comedy). It did, however, receive two other nominations, with Fantasia Barrino up for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) and Danielle Brooks for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role.

Snub: 'Little Mermaid'

The "Little Mermaid" did not receive a single nomination, a surprise to fans, given the vocal show and acting performance Halle Bailey put on as the lead character. The film received 67% on Rotten Tomatoes' "Tomatometer," made up of professional critics reviews, but 94% on its audience score.

"The little mermaid snubs are getting a lil crazy yall idk," a fan tweeted.

"where are the little mermaid nominations..." another asked.

Surprise: Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage, who was last nominated for a Golden Globes award for "Adaptation" in 2003, is up for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for his role in "Dream Scenario."

"Nicolas Cage being nominated for a Golden Globe is wonderful news to wake up to!!! Long over due!!!" one fan wrote on X.

Surprise: Timothée Chalamet in Wonka

Timothée Chalamet is racking up a major award nomination for "Wonka" — before the film even hits theaters in the U.S. The actor is up for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy), but according to fans who have already seen the film, his Golden Globes nomination is a welcomed surprise.

"Wonka is shockingly spectacular," someone tweeted before nominations were announced. "I was not expecting much going in & I have been proven wrong. The decision to keep the musical aspect hidden in the trailer was a disservice to the film. That said, this is the best work Timothée Chalamet has done. He truly shines!"

Surprise: Elle Fanning

In August, Deadline reported that the TV series "The Great," starring Elle Fanning, was canceled after three seasons. But the news of Fanning's nomination for best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy) gave fans of the series something to celebrate.

"finally! someone acknowledging elle fanning's talent and giving her the attention she deserves," one fan wrote on X.

This marks Fanning's third time being nominated for a Golden Globes award for her role in "The Great."