Halloween costumes for kids are looking more creative every year, beyond your basic vampire or skeleton.

There are quirky characters, like the Pillsbury Doughboy, Willy Wonka and Barbie, to trendier icons, such as Taylor Swift, Corn Kid and Ms. Rachel. Even utilitarian symbols (refrigerators, washing machines, street signs) have become costumes.

With the holiday just around the corner, browse our favorite kids' and family Halloween costumes, as seen on TikTok.

Wash, rinse and repeat!

This is one laundry day you won't dread.

Time for "girl dinner!"

This adorable costume should be the next TikTok trend.

Taylor Swift's costume change

Taylor Swift’s on-stage costume change during her "Midnight Rain" performance is a family favorite.

This baguette costume isn't half-baked

She's not "loaf"-ing around.

Are they or aren't they?

Taylor Swift with her maybe boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

It's a mini Ms. Rachel!

Toddlers want to be Ms. Rachel for Halloween and the YouTube star loves to see it (she told us!).

Warning: sharp edges ahead

This prickly porcupine is a "sharp" dresser.

No noodling around

Family-sized portions are best.

Chocolate dreams

We are everlastingly gob-stopped by these "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" characters.

That's one shell of a costume!

We're "boiled over" by this baby lobster.

It's corn!

After a boy named Tariq gave a "Recess Therapy" interview about loving corn, "everything changed." Tariq now has celebrity fans, brand deals, a hit song on YouTube ... and a Halloween costume.

Tee-hee!

This Pillsbury Doughboy is deliciously adorable.

A purple monkey in a bubblegum tree

A lovable tune titled "Maybe" from Fisher Price's “Sooo Wiggly” (aka, the "purple monkey song") became an ear worm in 2021. Now it's a Halloween costume.

The lazy dad's costume

Zach Galifianakis from the film “The Hangover” is a low-lift look for dads on Halloween.

Slow down!

This kid who is dressed as a pedestrian crossing sign, has safety in mind on Halloween night.

Barbie girls in a Barbie world

Embrace your inner Barbie like this mommy-and-me duo.

A lucky prize

No coins required for this creative claw machine.

A walking rainbow

Kids can be any color of the rainbow in a crayon box costume.

Snacks on the go

This (stocked) refrigerator costume hits the spot.

Bubbles galore

What's a rubber ducky without a bubble bath and a loofah?