Somehow, you always find yourself waiting until the very last second to come up your Halloween costume.

Don’t worry, you aren’t alone. Far from it, in fact. Even the Halloween-obsessed, the ones who've been plotting their Halloween decorations and costumes for months, find themselves in the same boat when a last-minute party invite surfaces. Because who wants to wear the same costume twice? That would be positively terrifying.

Whatever camp you fall in, there's no need to stress because we’ve rounded up quick Halloween costumes that you can easily DIY with items you already have at home (like your collection of old cardboard boxes).

There are so many last-minute costume ideas for kids and adults on this list, ranging from Halloween classics (witches and cats) to funny puns ("a blessing in disguise") to pop culture staples from your favorite TV shows and horror movies. It's up to you: Fly solo, coordinate with a group, or couple up with your best friend or partner.

All of these costumes for guys, girls, couples and families are sure to impress — even though they're incredibly quick, easy and cheap to make. So, kick back, pour yourself a vampire cocktail and keep scrolling to find your 2022 Halloween look.

"Stranger Things" costume

Keiko Lynn

If you've got waffles in the freezer, you're well on your way to dressing up as Eleven and the other "Stranger Things" kids this Halloween.

Get the tutorial at Keiko Lynn.

Carrie costume

Living After Midnite

Stephen King's "Carrie" still goes down as one of the scariest horror movies of all time. That said, show up to your Halloween party wearing this costume to freak everyone out.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite.

"It's Raining Men" costume

Studio DIY

It's raining men, hallelujah! This clever costume is incredibly easy to make. The hardest part is deciding exactly which of your favorite men make the cut.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Letterboard costume

Club Crafted

Whether you've got something to say or are just all about the boo's (witch's brew, anyone?), then make this costume to say exactly what's on your mind.

Get the tutorial at Club Crafted.

Witch costume

A Beautiful Mess

A perennial Halloween favorite, dressing as a witch is a no-brainer for kids and adults alike. All it takes is a black dress, pointy hat and you're good to go. Brew up some witches' cauldron punch and it's a party!

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

Pin-up girl costume

Sun City Pinup Dolls

The '40s and '50s inspired some iconic styles. This Halloween, throw on a retro dress (like this one worn by one of the Sun City Pinup Dolls) to go back in time.

Gingerbread house costume

Oh Yay Studio

Finally, a way to put all those extra cardboard boxes to good use! Tape together a few boxes and decorate as you please. The result: the sweetest costume on the block and a cleaner garage.

Get the tutorial at Oh Yay Studio.

Napoleon Dynamite costume

AFP via Getty Images

Gosh! Stuff your pockets with tots to really make this Napoleon Dynamite costume come to life.

Lava lamp costume

Aww Sam

Groovy, baby, groovy! Your lava lamp may be long gone, but Halloween is the perfect opportunity to bring it back. Go for a monochromatic look or mix colors for something totally psychedelic.

Get the tutorial at Aww Sam.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse costume

Studio DIY

Mouseketeers, who? Have everyone in your family wear their Disney best, ranging from theme park attire to Mickey and Minnie costumes.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Cat burglar costume

Keiko Lynn

A burglar mask and money bag take a classic cat costume to a whole new level. Convince a few friends to wear a similar look, so you can show up as a band of (cat) burglars.

Get the tutorial at Keiko Lynn.

Cowboy and cowgirl costume

A Beautiful Mess

Round up some cattle and head to the rodeo (OK, party) in these cowboy and cowgirl-inspired costumes. Or save your energy and lasso a few Halloween cocktails instead. Your call.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

Furby costume

Club Crafted

'90s kids, this one's for you. Is Furby a hamster? an owl? Who cares! It's so cute, and that's all that matters.

Get the tutorial at Club Crafted.

In-N-Out Burger costume

Lovely Indeed

You go together like a burger and fries, so why not dress up as them? In case someone doesn't want to dress as food, they can always wear an In-N-Out uniform.

Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

Burrito costume

Aww Sam

Cheap and easy, this burrito costume comes together faster than you can say, "salsa!" The guacamole, however, will cost you extra.

Get the tutorial at Aww Sam.

Solar system costume

Studio DIY

Here's one way to prove that you really love your family to the moon and back. Each person can dress as a key player in your outer space mission: the astronaut, rocket and solar system.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

"Zoolander" costume

A Beautiful Mess

Because you're "really, really, really, ridiculously good looking" and all. Add or subtract characters from the movie based on how big (or small) your Halloween squad is.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

"Scream" costume

Living After Midnite

Your Halloween costume is calling and it's inside the house right now. Lucky for you, that means you've got everything you already need to go as Casey Becker.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite.

Cheese costume

Club Crafted

This one may look a little cheesy, but, honestly, it's a grate costume for Halloween. Get a few friends to join and call yourselves a charcuterie board.

Get the tutorial at Club Crafted.

Waldo costume

Lovely Indeed

Pair red-and-white striped shirts with matching beanies and you're sure to stand out from the crowd. Trust.

Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

Juicebox costume

Studio DIY

Thirsty for a last-minute Halloween costume? Look no further than this DIY juice box. If you're trying to figure out a group costume, have your friends dress in food costumes and go as a lunchbox!

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

"Ghostbusters" costume

Living After Midnite

There's something strange in the neighborhood — and no, it's not you and your besties dressed up as Ghostbusters. Capture all the ghosts at the party (there's bound to be a few) to show everyone that you mean business.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite or TF Diaries.

Bubble tea costume

Aww Sam

Whether it's tea for two or a solo serving, this cute costume is guaran-tead to be a hit.

Get the tutorial at Aww Sam.

Sarah Sanderson from "Hocus Pocus" costume

Living After Midnite

Put a spell on practically everyone with this iconic witch costume. Luckily, it won't take 300 years to put together.

Get the tutorial at Living after Midnite or TF Diaries.

Pineapple costume

Studio DIY

Pair any ol' yellow dress with a paper hat for a super sweet (yet tangy) result.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Hot air balloon costume

Aww Sam

Give an old cardboard box new life by covering it with a woven paper strips for a basket-like effect. Attach some balloons around the base, but save a few to tie in your hair. Don't worry, you won't fly away!

Get the tutorial at Aww Sam.

Beanie Baby costume

Studio DIY

Check the tag on this Beanie Baby costume because it could be worth millions. Or at the very least, millions of well-deserved compliments.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Nintendo Switch costume

Club Crafted

If video games are the way to your heart, convince your best friend or partner to dress up as your other half — quite literally.

Get the tutorial at Club Crafted.

Roller disco dream costume

A Beautiful Mess

Boogie right on down to the Halloween disco in this '70s-inspired costume. Dust off a pair of your old rollerskates, then go for an all-out glam look.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

"Peter Pan" costume

Lovely Indeed

Whether you need a family, couples or group costume, this one will fit the bill. Dress up as Peter, the Darling children, Cap'n Hook or any one of the Lost Boys ... and you'll be flying straight to the awards podium.

Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

Bubble bath costume

Giggles Galore

If you've got balloons and a rubber ducky, then you have everything you need to make a splash on Halloween.

Get the tutorial at Giggles Galore.

Popcorn costume

Studio DIY

Not to get all corny or anything, but everyone's eye's will pop when they see you all dressed up in this DIY popcorn costume.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Tough cookie costume

Aww Sam

We just love punny Halloween costumes. This one, in particular, totally makes us crumble.

Get the tutorial at Aww Sam.

Weather costume

Studio DIY

Bring the sunshine on Halloween, especially if the forecast calls for rain. Because, if you're lucky (well, if you plan correctly), a rainbow will appear.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

"Clueless" costume

Living After Midnite

No one will be a fashion victim as long as they're dressed up as Cher or Amber from the classic '90s film. The best part: You probably already have everything you need at home.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite or TF Diaries.

Emoji costume

Merriment Design

Happy? Sad? ROFL-ing? You'll get all the feels wearing this costume, which is basically just a yellow sweater dotted with emoji cut-outs and a matching headband.

Get the tutorial at Merriment Design.

Popsicle costume

Oh Yay Studio

There's no doubt that you'll be wearing the, ahem, coolest costume this Halloween. Make yours look like a Firecracker or use random paint colors to turn it into a generic popsicle.

Get the tutorial at Oh Yay Studio.

"Breakfast at Tiffany's" costume

Living After Midnite

Holly Golightly from "Breakfast at Tiffany's" never goes out of style. Dress up your basic LBD with pearls, black gloves and sleek shades.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite.

Easy-Bake Oven costume

Club Crafted

Turn this beloved children's toy into a quick Halloween costume. For a fun couples or best-friend costume, have the other half of your duo dress up as a piece of cake.

Get the tutorial at Club Crafted.

Gumball machine

Studio DIY

No coins needed to get a prize from this colorful gumball machine costume. Assorted ping pong balls are the key to achieving this sugary-sweet look.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Roaring '20s Flapper

A Beautiful Mess

It's been nearly 100 years since the Jazz Age and we still can't get enough. Learning the Charleston is must if you plan to wear this getup for Halloween.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

Mary Sanderson from "Hocus Pocus" costume

Living After Midnite

Find your Winifred and Sarah, and show up as the Sanderson sisters this Halloween. You're bound to put a spell on everyone!

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite or TFDiaries.

Life gives you lemons costume

Club Crafted

When life gives you lemons, make a Halloween costume. This pun-filled costume is a cheery way to express your optimistic spirit.

Get the tutorial at Club Crafted.

"Wreck-It Ralph" costume

Lovely Indeed

Step inside your favorite arcade game. Great for families with young kids, whip up costumes to resemble Vanellope, Shank, Fix-It Felix and of course, Wreck-It Ralph.

Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

Chucky from "Child's Play" costume

Living After Midnite

Toy dolls with knives are super scary. And so is this Chucky Halloween costume.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite.

Milk and cookies costume

Studio DIY

You can't go wrong going as everyone's favorite snack and drinking pairing this Halloween. To make it, grab some felt, milk bottles, a glue gun and other craft closet essentials.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Blessing in disguise costume

Club Crafted

If you've got a mustache and glasses, then all you need is a "blessing" t-shirt and, voila, you're a blessing in disguise.

Get the tutorial at Club Crafted.

Lumberjacks costume

Lovely Indeed

Go full-on Paul Bunyan this Halloween. Throw on your trusty flannel, grab an ax (carefully, of course) and you're out the door.

Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

Tropical drink costume

Studio DIY

Summer has come and gone, but that doesn't mean you can't manifest sunnier days by wearing poolside attire. Throw in a few tropical drinks for good measure.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Sparkling water costume

Oh Yay Studio

This innovative costume has got us feeling all fizzy inside. Mostly because it's just so cute. If you're seriously short on time, this one may take a bit longer, but, trust us, it's worth it.

Get the tutorial at Oh Yay Studio.

Minecraft costume

Merriment Design

Little gamers will get a thrill out of trick-or-treating in this Minecraft Villager head. Let the head make a statement by having them dress in all-black from head to toe.

Get the tutorial at Merriment Design.

Miss Universe costume

Living After Midnite

Here she comes ... Miss Universe! Paint planets and stars on an old LBD or bridesmaid dress to make it worthy of the crown. If you're looking for a last-minute costume for guys, Mr. Universe works too.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite.

Ice cream cone costume

Studio DIY

I scream, you scream, we all scream for this Halloween costume. Halloween outfit. All you need is cardstock, a red balloon and some additional cheap supplies to make this quick costume.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Lego block costume

Lovely Indeed

Another cardboard box creation, perfect for LEGO enthusiasts! Spray-painted lids give this delightful yellow block its textured, Lego-like look.

Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

Chill pill costume

Studio DIY

Let this costume serve as a friendly reminder to sit back, relax and enjoy the party. Best of all: This one's so quick to make, all you need to do is cut out letters and ... done!

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Chip on your shoulder costume

Club Crafted

You'll be everyone's favorite grouch at the party wearing this giant chip on your shoulder. If you have a sheet of yellow construction paper at home, your costume is complete. Seriously.

Get the tutorial at Club Crafted.

Folk singer costume

Lovely Indeed

Before you hit the stage (er, party), pull together a few folksy pieces — either straight from your closet or at a local thrift store — to really dress the part.

Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

Cinderella and Prince Charming costume

Studio DIY

If you completely lost track of time and Halloween is approaching faster than the midnight hour, then this Cinderella and Prince Charming costume will do the trick.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Jack-o'-lantern costume

Aww Sam

Expecting moms, attach a felt face to the bodice of an orange dress and let your bump do the talking this Halloween.

Get the tutorial at Aww Sam.

Sandy from "Grease" costume

Living After Midnite

We're hopelessly devoted to this Sandy costume. Now, all you need is to convince your Danny or Frenchy (or both!) to tag along.

Get the tutorial at Living After Midnite.

Related: