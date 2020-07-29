Tiffany Haddish reveals the heartbreaking reason she fears motherhood

Tiffany Haddish is revealing the heartbreaking reason she’s afraid to have children.

“I’m a little older now and people are always asking me when I’m gonna have babies,” Haddish, 40, told NBA star Carmelo Anthony on the “What’s in Your Glass?” series. “There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.”

But then Haddish shared the real reason: As a Black woman, she's terrified of what the future would look like for her kids.

“Really, it’s like, I would have to give birth to someone that looks like me ... knowing that they’re going to be hunted or killed. Like, why would I put someone through that?” Haddish said.

“It’s scary to even think about,” Carmelo, who has a 13-year-old son, replied.

“And white people don’t have to think about that, that’s something they don’t have to think about,” Haddish noted. “”It’s time to talk about that, and how we have to come together a community and work as a unit. And maybe we don’t all agree on the same things, but we need to just find some common ground and move forward as human beings.”

Tiffany Haddish attended the memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Later in the interview, Anthony asked Haddish to share a message to young Black women.

“Be your best self. Be you,” Haddish said. “There is nothing wrong with you.”

In June, Haddish opened up about attending George Floyd’s memorial, which was held earlier that month. Floyd died at the age of 46 after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“The main thing that made me really want to be there is I have watched my friends be slaughtered by the police,” she said on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." “I have watched people be murdered in front of me as a 13-year-old, 14-year-old girl and there was nothing I could do except, ‘No, don’t do that!’ Yelling out.”