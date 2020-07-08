'Cut my hair!' Tiffany Haddish chopped all her hair off during an Instagram live

While some salons have reopened, we’re still living in the age of the at-home haircut and bold lockdown looks.

The latest celebrity to take the scissors into her own hands is actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish, who not only gave herself an extreme makeover Tuesday, she had a camera rolling to capture the whole process for her fans.

(Warning: The following videos contain strong language.)

“Cut my hair!” the “Girls Trip” star wrote in a caption alongside an Instagram Live clip.

And she didn’t mean a little trim.

“I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp,” Haddish explained. “I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Scalp #SheReady to everything.”

The nearly 30-minute video backs up her words, showing the 40-year-old snipping away until she had a very close-cropped style. It was a choice that had some of the women in the room with her questioning her decision and wondering if she checked in with her boyfriend first.

“I’m not consulting my man about nothing that’s growing out of my (expletive) body!” Haddish shot back bluntly.

Besides, this wasn’t just a typical quarantine cut. This is something she’s wanted to do for a long time, which she explained an hour later in another video.

“For the people that think I lost my mind,” read the second caption.

In that clip, Haddish explained, "Why, when a woman decides, 'Hey, I'm going to cut this hair off because I want to see my scalp,' she gotta have a mental problem? Nothing is wrong with my brain, you guys. … I've literally been talking about this for years, how I want to see my scalp.”

In fact, her hair still wasn’t short enough at that point, so, as a third video revealed, she had a pal pick up some electric clippers and give her a truly scalp-baring buzz cut.

“I look really cute!” Haddish said as she checked herself out. “I like it. I like it a lot! … It feels so good.”

It looks good, too!