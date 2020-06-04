As the nation continues to grapple with the death of George Floyd, a memorial service is planned for Thursday afternoon that will take place in Minneapolis.

Here's everything we know about the George Floyd funeral service planned for Thursday.

What time is George Floyd's memorial?

Floyd's memorial service is scheduled to take place at 2:00 p.m EST on Thursday, June 4. It will be held in a large sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The funeral is expected to last two hours long, where Floyd's loved ones will pay tribute to the "gentle giant" who died at the age of 46.

How can I watch the service?

The memorial service is expected to be broadcast across all major networks, including NBC and MSNBC. It will also be streamed right here.

Who will be attending the service?

The service will be led by Rev. Al Sharpton. Sharpton told Craig Melvin Thursday morning that he hopes to use his eulogy "to let the world know that we are at a tipping point."

"We are going to have to deal with police accountability and really restructure the criminal justice system to deal with this," Sharpton said.

"We cannot keep going from funeral to funeral," he added. "I did the funeral of Eric Garner, chokehold victim in New York City, I did the funeral of Michael Brown. At some point, and I think this is the point, and that is what I am going to emphasize today, we got to stop and listen to the cries of the people and reform policing to where they are held to a standard that they have to do public service rather than deal with situations where they are on the other side of the law.

"In this case, I feel it was a murder," he said.

Ben Crump, the attorney for Floyd's family, was also expected to make some remarks as well.

In addition, Eric Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, is planning to attend the memorial service as well. In 2014, Garner died as a New York police officer held him down in a choke hold that had been banned for decades. Garner repeatedly yelled, “I can’t breathe,” just as Floyd did before his death in Minneapolis last week.

“I could hear Eric's voice echoing from the grave: ‘I can't breathe,’” Carr told Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, referring to the words Floyd cried out. “And then when the young man said, ‘Momma,' that was like Eric calling out to me and saying, ‘Mom, you have to do something about this. This is still happening.’ And it just broke my heart.

After the memorial on Thursday, Floyd’s remains are set to be transported to his birth city of Raeford, North Carolina, for a public viewing on Saturday.

On June 2, another viewing is set to be held in Houston, Texas where he was raised. And finally, on June 3, Floyd’s funeral is scheduled to be held at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.

Return for George Floyd's memorial service on June 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EST.