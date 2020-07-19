Tiffany Haddish is rocking a new, completely bald hairdo in her latest selfie

Tiffany Haddish debuted a bold new hairstyle on Instagram on Saturday — a clean-shaven head!

The 40-year-old comedian shared a picture of herself smiling and completely bald, a look she's been considering trying for quite some time.

"Just Loving my new look thought I’d share it with y’all," Haddish captioned the photo.

She went on to reveal her favorite aspect of her new hairdo (or lack thereof).

"The best part is when water hits my head it feels like kisses from God. #sheready for more of Gods Love!" the "Girls Trip" star wrote.

Haddish's famous friends immediately chimed in with plenty of compliments.

"She don't need no hair, she is gorgeously gorgeous!" wrote Kelly Rowland.

"You look beautiful Tiff!!!" posted fellow comedian Ali Wong.

"Gorge," commented singer Erykah Badu.

Earlier this month, Haddish gave fans a preview of her transformation when she posted a nearly 30-minute Instagram Live video of herself cutting off all her hair.

"I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp," the bestselling author wrote. "I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Scalp #SheReady to everything."

Later that day, Haddish posted an IGTV video, replying to fans who questioned her latest beauty choice.

"Why when a woman decides, 'Hey, I'm gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp,' she's gotta have a mental problem?" Haddish clapped back.

"Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys," she continued, adding that she's been wanting to shave her head "for years."

Then, in a third video, Haddish's friend shaved her scalp even closer.

"I feel really good about it," the actress mused. "My sister said ... that I'm going to be mad about it tomorrow, but I really don't think I'm going to be mad about it at all."