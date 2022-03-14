Seth Meyers talks about facing your fears as a parent

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Seth Meyers recognizes the irony in trying to teach kids not to be scared.

"You basically try to tell them that things are going to be OK," the "Late Night with Seth Meyers" host told TODAY. "But also the parents, especially a first time parent, you’re terrified that you’re doing things that are going to fundamentally damage your kids, you know, into their adulthood."

Meyers' new picture book, "I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!" is a funny book for kids with a message about fear and anxiety: For one thing, it's not all bad.

Bear is scared of his own reflection (so much so, he avoids brushing his teeth). Bear's friend Rabbit is fearless. Together, they have a (lightly) scary adventure that helps them come to grips with when it might be OK to admit you're scared.

When Meyers had kids with wife Alexi Ashe, he said he still hadn’t fully grappled with his own fears. (Our two cents: One rational fear might be having a baby in your lobby.)

“And then all of a sudden, you have to explain it to your kids. And they have fears that can strike you as irrational at times," he said, adding that one of his kids is afraid of dogs, another wary of strangers. “And other times, you want them to be afraid of things, like going to the top of the jungle gym by yourself.”

He hopes his book will help kids think about times when kids should face their fears, and times when fears are "actually, you know, being pretty instructive.”