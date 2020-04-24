See Kelly Clarkson's family wish her happy birthday in cute video

Kelly Clarkson rang in her 38th birthday Friday — and her family celebrated by sending her a heartfelt video.

The singer's husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their two kids, River Rose, 5, and Remington, 4, got together with Clarkson's 13-year-old stepson, Seth (from Blackstock's previous marriage), to shower her with love on her special day.

The sweet video finds the foursome outside in the woods near their Montana cabin where the family has been in quarantine. It kicks off with River Rose, who sports an adorable gap-toothed grin since losing a few front teeth.

"I love you, Mom. I hope you have a good birthday day. And I love you so much. And I would sing a special song to you when it's your birthday ... or today," says the little girl, who's dressed in cute pink overalls.

Next comes Remington, who blurts out, "Happy birthday, OK, the end!"

"The end? Did you tell her how much you love her?" asks Blackstock.

After whining for a moment, shy Remy pulls it together. "Oh, yeah, yeah, I love you and I'm going to sing you a special song," he sweetly tells his mom.

Seth, wearing a ball cap like his dad, opens up his heart to "The Voice" coach, too, telling her, "Happy birthday, Kelly. I love you."

The video ends with Blackstock sharing his own sweet message to his wife. "Happy birthday, baby. I love you more than you'll ever know," he gushes.

Though the close-knit family members obviously adore one another, being stuck together during a quarantine is testing everyone's patience. Clarkson told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager last week on TODAY that life is a little "insane" right now inside the family cabin.

“Nine times out of 10 my kids are losing it because they have to do school, which is somehow a shock every day, as well as nap time. It’s super fun,” she joked.

She added, "And I’m cooking all the time and cleaning all the time while doing work for several things. It’s the most insane thing ever, honestly. And I drink a bit of wine, but we’re hanging in there, so it’s good.”