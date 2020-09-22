Pregnant Bindi Irwin reveals baby's sex: 'You are our world'

Bindi Irwin is expecting a girl.

Irwin, 22, revealed the news on Instagram on Tuesday while posting a photo of her and husband Chandler Powell holding a sonogram as the couple cuddles up to one of their animal friends.

“Baby girl, you are our world,” she wrote. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”

Powell, 23, also shared the exciting news in his own Instagram post featuring the same photo.

"Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world," he wrote. "I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be."

The daughter of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin revealed she and Powell are expecting back in August.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she wrote in an Instagram post, in part, alongside a photo of her and Powell holding a miniature uniform for the Australia Zoo where they live and work.

Earlier this month, she shared another photo of a sonogram, along with her and Powell surrounded by a koala and another baby animal.

"The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey," she wrote, employing an Australian term for "baby."

Irwin has also been open about how transformational it was when she learned she was having a baby.

"Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still," she wrote on Instagram less than a month after going public with her pregnancy.

"It is such a blessing knowing that this tiny person has chosen us as parents," she continued. "Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team. I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes.