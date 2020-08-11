Bindi Irwin is pregnant with her first child: 'Baby Wildlife Warrior due in 2021'

Bindi Irwin has a "baby Wildlife Warrior" on the way!

The 22-year-old daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is pregnant with her first child. She and her husband, Chandler Powell, 23, each posted a photo of them beaming while holding a tiny uniform for the Australia Zoo in Queensland, where they live and work.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Irwin wrote. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Powell, who married Irwin in March, also expressed his excitement on Instagram.

"We’re going to be parents!!" Powell wrote. "We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother."

It's the latest chapter in a busy year for the young couple, who decided to go ahead with their wedding on March 25 in a small ceremony at the zoo without guests due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Irwin's mom, Terri, and brother, Robert, also chimed in on social media to wish the couple well.

"Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart," Terri Irwin wrote.

Robert added, "I can’t believe I’m going to be an uncle!"

This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud. pic.twitter.com/K4pTX6kIR6 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) August 11, 2020

The best news ever! I am so happy for Bindi & Chandler to be welcoming a new member of the family. I can’t believe I’m going to be an uncle! Incredibly excited for this brilliant new chapter and all the fun adventures ahead with a new little Wildlife Warrior! pic.twitter.com/zjHMzpNC0t — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) August 11, 2020

Irwin's brother, Robert, 16, walked his sister down the aisle in place of their late father.

The conservationist and reality TV star got engaged to Powell in July 2019 after nearly six years together. He popped the question at the same site of their wedding.