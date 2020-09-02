Bindi Irwin reflects on the moment she discovered she was pregnant

Bindi Irwin is reflecting on the moment she realized that she was pregnant with her first child.

"Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still," Irwin began in a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday.

The daughter of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin recalled running into the kitchen where her husband, Chandler Powell, was making tea.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug,” Irwin, 22, wrote. “This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Irwin, who lives and works at the Australia Zoo in Queensland, noted that their puppy Piggy joined in the celebration.

“It reminded me of just how perceptive animals are,” Irwin explained. “We sat together with tea talking about the future and how we were going to share such wonderful, life changing news with the people that we love. In that short span of time the gorgeous baby I'm carrying became the most important part of our lives.”

Irwin also expressed her excitement about what the future holds for her and Powell's firstborn.

“Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team,” the mom-to-be wrote. “I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes.”

Irwin and Powell, who tied the knot in March, announced last month that they are expanding their family.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Irwin wrote on Instagram at the time. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”