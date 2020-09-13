Pregnant Bindi Irwin shares 1st sonogram and update on her growing baby's size

Bindi Irwin is sharing an update on her pregnancy with fans a month after first revealing that she and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child, due in 2021.

On Saturday, the mom-to-be, 22, posted an Instagram of her and Powell, 23, holding up a sonogram of their little one while they cuddle some adorable animal friends.

"The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey," wrote Irwin, using the Australian slang term for "baby."

"Baby Wildlife Warrior is about about the size of a hummingbird now!" she added. "We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey."

Her husband responded in the comments, "Our little Wildlife Warrior is going to be so loved."

Irwin, the only daughter of the Crocodile Hunter, also shared another photo from the shoot in her Instagram story, writing next to it, "@chandlerpowell I love you and our baby beyond description."

Irwin married Powell in their home, Australia Zoo, on March 25. They kept the ceremony small due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Irwin's younger brother, Robert, 16, walked her down the aisle.

Five months after the wedding, Irwin and Powell announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Irwin wrote on Aug. 11 alongside a pic of her and Powell holding up a tiny uniform for the Australia Zoo, where they live and work.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," she added.

Irwin then asked her followers to share their best advice and to "send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart."

At the beginning of this month, Irwin shared how she felt when she learned that she's expecting.

"Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still," she wrote on Instagram. "Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team. I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes."