Kathie Lee reveals moment she found out she was going to be a grandmother

Kathie Lee Gifford will never forget the moment she found out she’d become a grandmother.

The former TODAY co-host says she was floored when son Cody and wife Erika told her they are expecting their first child.

Kathie Lee says she was home preparing to begin a book tour on TODAY when she was sitting down with Cody and Erika, as well as friend Christine Gardner.

“Cody and Erika handed both of us something that was wrapped and asked that we please open at the same time,” she told People.

“It was a two-sided frame and mine read, ‘Can’t wait to meet you Grandma’ on one side and on the other was a photo of Cody and Erika holding their ultrasound. It took a moment to crystalize to me that this was their baby which meant that it was my baby too and I freaked and ran to hug Erika and so did Christine. To which Cody said, ‘What about me?’”

Erika announced her pregnancy on Monday in an Instagram video, prompting Kathie Lee to express her joy.

"Praise our LIVING, LOVING LORD!!!!" she commented on the post.

"I’m over a blue or pink moon!! I don’t give a rip which!!! So happy for our family!!" she added in another comment.

The idea that her family will expand hasn’t totally registered with Kathie Lee, either.

“It still hasn’t hit me fully!” she told People.

Kathie Lee may become a first-time grandmother, but she says the focus should be on Cody and Erika, who married in 2020, one year after getting engaged.

“It isn’t about me at all,” she said. “This was about celebrating with my son and his beautiful wife and their love for one another. This is a blessing from God in His way and in His timing.”

In addition to Cody, Kathie Lee also has daughter Cassidy with late husband Frank Gifford. Cassidy married husband Ben Wierda in June 2020. Her mother is bursting with pride when it comes to her children.

“I have long believed just by watching my children with other children and babies for years now that they are both made for parenthood,” she said. “And I’m so grateful that they both chose partners who are equally so.”