May 12, 2019, 11:41 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Marguerite Ward

It's safe to say Kathie Lee Gifford had an unforgettable Mother's Day. On Sunday, the former TODAY co-anchor took to Instagram to announce some very special news.

Her son, 29-year-old Cody, is engaged!

Cody's fiancée, Erika Brown, also shared the news, writing #loveisthegreatestgiFFt, a play on Cody's last name, and the name of Kathie Lee's wine GIFFT.

Gifford's daughter, Cassidy, 25, also shared the happy news.

In April, Cody and Cassidy, whose father is the late NFL star and sports commentator Frank Gifford, shared a loving goodbye message to their mom on TODAY.

The pair talked about the best lessons they learned from the talented producer, author, TV star and singer.

"To you, Mom is a TV legend. To us, she is a legendary mom," Cody told TODAY.