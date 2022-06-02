Drew Scott has gone from property brother to property dad.

The "Property Brothers" star and his wife, Linda Phan, announced Wednesday night they have welcomed a baby boy named Parker James.

“Our lives are forever changed. Welcome to the world Parker James,” Scott wrote in an Instagram post that featured a picture of mom, dad and baby touching hands, as well as a photo of all three of them.

“Our new baby boy, he’s a healthy baby boy, he’s adorable,” Scott said Wednesday on their "At Home" podcast.

“Other than pooped, I feel great,” Phan said. “Very happy that he’s finally here and I’m still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it’s onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I’m always playing catchup with my feelings.”

“It’s this immediate love and this feeling of you need to do everything you can to keep them safe and make them feel loved,” he said of being a parent.

It’s the first child for the couple, who raised eyebrows last month with a racy maternity shoot. The couple, who said Phan was in a labor for 44 hours and gave birth via C-section, announced last December they were expecting after they struggled with infertility.

Drew and Linda, center, get ready to welcome their new addition. athome/ Instagram

“It’s still kind of blurry, how we got from there to here,” they wrote on their blog in March. “It felt like a time warp, every month like ‘Groundhog Day,’ but you keep going through the motions — the doctor appointments, the medications, the tests, the blood work, the pep talks — hoping for the best. And then, bam!”

“You know when you live in a space for so long that you just get used to the way things are? Like a stain on the sofa that you strategically place a pillow over, or that burned-out light bulb you mean to replace one weekend,” they wrote. “Well, we were the inhabitants adjusting to things rather than fixing them. We were also like that bulb: burned out. We just didn’t know it because we didn’t give ourselves a moment to notice, to admit it.”

Scott vividly remembered the moment they finally got the news from their reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Baek that Phan was pregnant.

“I remember seeing Linda feeling anxious and her feeling my sticky palms. I was nervous, too. Dr. Baek got straight to the point, announcing, “CONGRATS! YOU’RE PREGNANT! YOUR BLOOD WORK LOOKS GREAT!” recalled Scott.

“I looked over at you with my jaw open,” Phan wrote. “It’s kind of funny. Anticipating hearing those words, I expected to jump with joy. However, in that moment I remember feeling more of a sense of relief.”