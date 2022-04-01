"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, announced at the end of 2021 that they were expecting their first child — now, the couple is opening up about the magical moment they learned they were going to be parents after struggling with infertility.

"It’s still kind of blurry, how we got from there to here. It felt like a time warp, every month like 'Groundhog Day,' but you keep going through the motions—the doctor appointments, the medications, the tests, the blood work, the pep talks — hoping for the best. And then, bam!," the pair wrote wrote in a new blog post on their personal website.

The couple, who conceived through IVF, recalled feeling "oddly calm" when their reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Baek, called to tell them the happy news.

"I remember seeing Linda feeling anxious and her feeling my sticky palms. I was nervous, too. Dr. Baek got straight to the point, announcing, “CONGRATS! YOU’RE PREGNANT! YOUR BLOOD WORK LOOKS GREAT!” recalled Scott.

Phan remembered, "I looked over at you with my jaw open. It’s kind of funny. Anticipating hearing those words, I expected to jump with joy. However, in that moment I remember feeling more of a sense of relief."

Scott said that, at first, he and Phan were confused about why they were so calm when they learned they were expecting, "but in retrospect we realize that we had been building up to this moment."

"(W)e had been in it every minute of every day. We saw the progress, felt the setbacks, assembled the right support network of specialists, family, and friends, and did all that we could leading up to reveal day," he wrote.

Once the news sunk in, Phan said she and her husband, who tied the knot in 2018, hugged each other "feeling a combination of peace, happiness, a drop of doubt, and bliss … all the things."

Since then, the expectant first-time parents have been cramming to learn how to take care of a baby.

"Where do we go from here? We don’t know what we don’t know, right? So we’ve been reading what we can; compiling recommendations for car seats, ethically made baby products, and postpartum tips; meeting with our doula; and taking birth-prep classes, acupuncture, therapy — continuing all the healthy practices that got us here.

"But the one thing we do know (or at least are prepared for) is to throw everything we think we know out the window once the baby comes. Because if this little one is anything like either of us, our plans will change by the minute. And we’re OK with that," they wrote.

"Until then," they added wisely, "we’ll grab as much sleep as we can."

Scott and Phan announced they were expecting in December 2021 during an episode of their Apple podcast, “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott.”

“So, cat’s out of the bag, everyone!” Scott said. “We are super excited.”

The couple, whose baby is scheduled to arrive next month, opened up about their fertility journey in a post on Scott’s Instagram page that featured several images of Phan’s baby bump.

“It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way.

“When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there,” they continued.

“It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!" they added.

Related: