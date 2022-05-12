Drew Scott’s maternity shoot with his wife is borderline NSFW

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan, are expecting their first child any day now. And to celebrate, Scott shared a series of photos from an intimate maternity shoot.

“Excited to begin our next chapter Lindy,” Scott, 44, wrote on Instagram.

In the first image, a nearly-naked Phan, 37, is shown cradling her growing baby bump; in the second, she is resting her head on Scott's chest while he holds her stomach. The stunning pictures were taken by portrait photographer Dennys Ilic.

The couple announced their pregnancy news in Dec. 2021, following a two-year infertility journey that included IVF treatments.

Last month, the home renovation expert and Phan opened up in a joint blog post about their struggles to conceive.

“It’s still kind of blurry, how we got from there to here. It felt like a time warp, every month like ‘Groundhog Day,’ but you keep going through the motions — the doctors appointments, the medications, the tests, the blood work, the pep talks — hoping for the best. And then, bam!” the pair wrote.

Scott recalled the moment their reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Baek, shared the news that they were finally going to be parents.

“I remember seeing Linda feeling anxious and her feeling my sticky palms. I was nervous, too,” Scott shared. “Dr. Baek got straight to the point, announcing, ‘CONGRATS! YOU’RE PREGNANT! YOUR BLOOD WORK LOOKS GREAT!”

In the months since, Scott and Phan have been studying up on how to care for a newborn — and getting lots of rest.

“We’ve been reading what we can; compiling recommendations for car seats, ethically made baby products, and postpartum tips; meeting with our doula; and taking birth-prep classes, acupuncture, therapy — continuing all the healthy practices that got us here,” they wrote.

Scott and Phan, who began dating in 2010, celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary on May 4.

Related Video: