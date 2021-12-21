'Property Brother' Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan share pregnancy news

Oh, baby!

“Property Brother” Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the news in their Apple podcast, “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott.”

“So, cat’s out of the bag, everyone!” Scott said during Tuesday’s episode. “We are super excited.”

Phan, 36, also shared that the baby was conceived through IVF and is due in early May 2022.

The couple opened up about their fertility journey on Scott's Instagram page with selfies showing Phan’s baby bump.

“guess we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now,” the couple captioned their joint post. “It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way.

“When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there,” they continued. “It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on! 🥰 L&D.”

Congratulations poured in after they shared their baby news on Instagram.

“I could not be happier for the two of you!! Y’all have so much love to give — what a beautiful time in your lives,” model Brooklyn Decker commented on their post.

“Congratulations!!!! So happy for you both,” HGTV Canada host Sarah Keenleyside wrote in the comments. “That’s one lucky little babe. x”

Scott and Phan tied the knot in 2018 after meeting eight years earlier at Toronto Fashion Week. Not long after they got married, they opened up to People about their dreams of starting a family.

“We’re excited to have kids,” Scott said. “I think Linda and I will be great parents, and we’re excited to start that chapter of our lives.”