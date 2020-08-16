NBC's Hallie Jackson shares behind-the-scenes pic of first workday after maternity leave

After finishing her maternity leave, Hallie Jackson is back in front of the camera with one of the cutest props we've ever seen on set — her baby girl, Monroe!

The NBC News chief White House correspondent, 36, who gave birth to her first child in March, shared a behind-the-scenes look at her return to work on Instagram on Saturday. Filling in for Willie Geist as Sunday TODAY host, Jackson holds her daughter and makes a face any parent would recognize.

"tfw you want moral support to see if you still remember how the teleprompter works," she quipped in the caption. "This is from the studio run-through before the return to air tomorrow (decorative baby not included), and I cannot believe the time has already come."

"I am so lucky to have had the summer off with my kid, and we’ve truly savored every single second," Jackson continued. "I’m happy to get back to work, though I’m already missing our days filled with song singing and dance parties and bubble blowing. And a huge thanks to the network of working parents who have been supportive as hell through this transition (you know who you are). Grateful for this IG community, and can’t wait to see you Sunday on @nbcnews and Monday on @msncb!"

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

On Sunday morning, ahead of the big event, Willie welcomed Jackson back to work with a heartfelt tweet.

In November, @HallieJackson announced on #SundayTODAY she was pregnant. This morning, she returns from her maternity leave with Baby Ro to host the show.



Welcome back, Hallie! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/tSbz6wGmYA — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) August 16, 2020

"In November, @HallieJackson announced on #SundayTODAY she was pregnant. This morning, she returns from her maternity leave with Baby Ro to host the show. Welcome back, Hallie!" he wrote.

And during the show itself, Willie, a father of two, shared a surprise message for his temporary replacement.

"So psyched you're back," he said, adding that her return is his "high" of the week. "Don't worry, you didn't miss anything in the last several months," he joked.

Meet the Press's Chuck Todd also had some words of encouragement. Before answering questions about President Trump and the Postal Service, he said, "Good morning to you, although I'm guessing you don't sleep much these days, Hallie. It's good to have you back."

She responded, "Not with a new baby in the house ... It is good to be back."

And baby Monroe, Ro for short, also made her TV debut at the end of this week's Sunday TODAY. During the portion of the show that highlights viewer-submitted photos, you can see Ro hold her own Sunday TODAY mug.

Jackson also shared the sweet snapshot on her Instagram, writing, "This week’s #SundayTODAY mug shot, feat. a small baby and a massive cup. Thanks to @williegeist for the from-vaca shoutout, and to the @todayshow team for making the maternity leave re-entry a pleasure!"

Jackson announced her pregnancy back in November on Sunday TODAY. She presented a Christmas photo that revealed the big news with an adorable onesie reading, "Guess What?"

When she also shared the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Our best adventure yet."