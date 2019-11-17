Hallie Jackson shared some exciting news for 2020—she's going to be a mom!

NBC News' chief White House correspondent shared she is expecting her first child—a baby girl— during the Sunday Mail segment on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.

“Hallie do you have some news for us this morning?” Geist asked.

Jackson then showed off her family Christmas card photo, featuring a special onesie to announce the upcoming arrival.

“We are so excited!" Jackson said.

Jackson first teased her "very special surprise" in a tweet on Saturday, urging viewers to tune in on Sunday to hear the special announcement.

cheers to a hilarious morning filling in on @TODAYshow! back at it tomorrow with @WillieGeist... and a *very special* surprise 🙈💥😎 see you then... pic.twitter.com/K23ZTYJT5w — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) November 16, 2019

"I feel awesome, but a lot of exhaustion," Jackson said Sunday. She revealed that her baby girl is due in April.

Jackson is totally ready to be a mom. After all, she already has plenty of experience when it comes to picking out the most delicious baby food. In an interview last year, Jackson revealed she carries pouches of pureed baby food on the road to get all of her nutrients in a pinch. Her favorite, she said, is a blend of spinach, apples and kale.

"I don't have any trouble with [Transportation Security Administration] — however many ounces they are— although I do get weird looks because I don't have a baby," Jackson told Bloomberg Pursuits. "I had one TSA agent say to me: 'But you don't have a baby with you.' I said, 'I know, they're for me.'"

Jackson also hinted what kind of a mom she aspires to be during a Sunday Mail segment in May with Geist, where she answered a viewer's question about which TV mom is her favorite.

"I love Modern Family. I like Gloria. Sofia Vergara, her character. She's fun. She's hilarious," Jackson said. "I go fun mom."

We have no doubt she'll be a fun mom! Between covering the presidential election and welcoming a new baby, it's set to be an exciting 2020 for Jackson.

Congratulations, Hallie and Frank!