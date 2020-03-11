Hallie Jackson is a mom!

On Monday, NBC News' chief White House correspondent welcomed her first child — a baby girl — with her partner, NBC News reporter and producer Frank Thorp.

Hallie Jackson and Frank Thorp welcomed their baby girl, Monroe Jackson Thorp, on Monday. Hallie Jackson

They named their daughter Monroe "Ro" Jackson Thorp in honor of Jackson's great-great-grandfather. The 5-pound, 9-ounce bundle of joy was due in early April but arrived a few weeks early.

“While we were not expecting the child of two journalists to arrive 3 1/2 weeks ahead of her deadline, Ro clearly saw no need to wait any longer,'' Jackson told TODAY. "It just makes us all the more eager to see the world through her big, curious eyes.”

"Everyone tried to prepare me for how overwhelmingly awesome it is to meet your child for the first time, but nothing could have prepared me for the experience of watching Hallie bring Ro into this world with such amazing strength and grace,'' Thorp said to TODAY. "I’m so excited to show our little Ro the world as a family."

Jackson was due in April but joked that her daughter arrived "3 1/2 weeks ahead of deadline." Frank Thorp

Jackson, 35, announced she was expecting back in November during a Sunday Mail segment with Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist.

“Hallie, do you have some news for us this morning?” Willie asked.

Jackson then showed a photo of her and Thorp holding a onesie with the phrase "Guess what?" written across it.

“We are so excited!" she gushed to Willie, adding, "I feel awesome, a lot of exhaustion the first trimester but we're halfway there."

She later shared the adorable pic on Instagram, captioning it, "Our best adventure yet."

Thorp shared the same shot on his page, writing, "Every day is an adventure with @hallie_gram by my side, and I can’t wait to show this little person the world as a family!! Sleepless nights start in April!"

Jackson first teased her "very special surprise" in a tweet the day before urging viewers to tune in to hear the big announcement.

cheers to a hilarious morning filling in on @TODAYshow! back at it tomorrow with @WillieGeist... and a *very special* surprise 🙈💥😎 see you then... pic.twitter.com/K23ZTYJT5w — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) November 16, 2019

She also hinted at what kind of a mother she aspired to be during a Sunday Mail segment with Willie in May 2019, during which she answered a viewer's question about which TV mom is her favorite.

"I love 'Modern Family.' I like Gloria. Sofia Vergara, her character. She's fun. She's hilarious," said Jackson.

Congratulations, Hallie and Frank!