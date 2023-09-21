Sheinelle Jones is keeping up with her three children.

The co-host of the 3rd hour of TODAY shares 14-year-old Kayin and 11-year-old twins, Clara and Uche, with her husband, Uche Ojeh.

When the kids were younger, Sheinelle said parenthood was “chaotic" in a good way.

“And I would be lying to you if I said that it wasn’t,” Sheinelle told People in 2017. “One 4 year old alone can be a tornado, so I have two of them. And then they have a big brother who is 7."

Once they got old enough, the siblings visited their mom on the job.

On “Bring A Kid To Work Day” in April 2023, Kayin, Clara and Uche joined the children of co-hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Daly and dropped by Studio 1A.

“This is the first time my kiddos have seen me do the show in the studio!” Sheinelle wrote on an Instagram slideshow of her children sitting at the 3rd Hour of TODAY table. “I think it was good for them to see what mommy does every morning. I used to love going to work with my mom … I hope they look back on this day fondly too.”

Here is more to know about Sheinelle Jones' children: Kayin, Clara and Uche.

Kayin Ojeh, 14

Kayin was born in August 2009.

On Kayin's 14th birthday, Sheinelle posted a video of her firstborn on Instagram, showing photos of him from birth to now.

"14 years in 14 seconds," Sheinelle captioned her post. "The years are flying by! I love you Kayin. Happy Birthday!"

The teenage just might be following in his mom's footsteps.

In 2021, Kayin got to interview one of his favorite authors — Jeff Kinney, the author of the "Diary of A Wimpy Kid" book series — on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition.”

Sheinelle called it a "proud mama moment" on air.

Kayin Ojeh, TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones' eldest son, visited Studio 1A in April 2023. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Clara and Uche Ojeh, 11

Fraternal twins Clara and Uche were born in July 2012.

In August 2023, the twins went to the U.S. Open, where they played pickleball with tennis pros.

"So normally when you watch the @usopen you don’t hear a mom in the audience cheering for the ball kids … but this mom did for her twins," Sheinelle wrote in an Instagram slideshow with photos of her children posing with tennis star Venus Williams and others.

"It was all in good fun for a kick off event with a friendly match of pickleball between some of the world's top tennis champions," she added. "Fun night of fellowship before these guys get down to the real business!"

Clara and Uche celebrated their birthdays this year at DreamWorks Water Park in New Jersey.

"I can’t remember the last time I was on a water slide! We had so much fun," wrote Sheinelle on Instagram. "An early 11th birthday celebration for the twins before their friends spread out over the summer! The parents had just as much fun as the kids. Cheers to the summer!"

In 2015, Sheinelle touched on the challenges of raising twins in a story called "Things I wish I knew before having twins."

"It took some time for me to realize it’s OK to give them separate outings," she wrote on TODAY.com. "I remember when they were months old and I was so busy trying to make sure both twins went everywhere. As a result, we didn’t go anywhere. The double stroller, the loaded diaper bag, loading them in the car seats ... It was too much. With 20/20 hindsight, I realize I could’ve just taken them out, one at a time."

"Let one child get out of the house a bit," Shenielle added. "And next time take the other. That way it’s not so hard to manage."

The mom said she wants to treat her twins as unique people.

"With all three of my children, I try to show them that they’re ALL a team, and they have to take care of each other," she wrote. "At the same time, I’m learning that they each like to know they’re special on their own. They will often come to me for individual affirmation and then head back into the 'group' ready to play as a team."