TODAY anchor mini-mes! See Craig, Sheinelle and Carson’s kids join them in Studio 1A

Meet the next generation of TODAY talent!

The children of Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Sheinelle Jones took over Studio 1A on April 27 and delivered the weather, the latest pop culture news and the open of the 3rd hour of TODAY like pros.

The youngest members of the TODAY family were in the studio as part of Bring Your Kids to Work Day at NBC and across the country.

Craig's son Delano, 9, helped Al Roker with his weather forecast, followed by Carson Daly's daughter, London, 8, who delivered the latest pop culture news in PopStart alongside her dad.

Craig Melvin's son Delano, 9, enjoyed a fun day at work with dad. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Delano then joined Sheinelle's son Kayin 13, and twins Uche and Clara, 10, to open the 3rd hour of TODAY. Sheinelle shared that this is the first time her children had ever been to Studio 1A, and they made sure to make the best of it.

“Today, the kids are taking over!” Clara said.

"Today is National Take Your Child to Work Day. And here, it's Put Your Kids to Work Day," Al Roker joked.

Delano, who is the oldest of Craig's two children, got things started in the first hour of the show when Al brought him out to give him an assist with the weather.

"Oh wait, I need somebody to help me. We’re looking at severe storms down to the south and we’re looking at dad sweating in the afternoon," Al joked while Craig beamed at Del.

"Well done, son," Craig said.

London, who is the second-youngest of Carson's four children, joined him for PopStart later in the show.

"Bring your child to work, so she brought me to work," Carson quipped.

London sat perched in her dad's lap as he promoted an appearance by Priyanka Chopra Jonas on TODAY.

London Daly, 8, joined dad Carson to help deliver the latest pop culture news. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"It looks like a ventriloquist," Savannah Guthrie joked. "I was going to ask London what’s up on PopStart. Do you know, Lo?"

"No," a shy London responded.

"Neither does your dad," Al said.

"Just learn to read, London, and you can do this job," Carson said before London quickly reminded him that she knows how to read.

London looks like she's had about enough of the dad jokes. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

London then helped Carson send it to break.

"Quick check of your local news," Carson began.

"And weather," London finished.

The food in Studio 1A was clearly a big hit, as Carson caught London eating Skittles on camera at Rockefeller Plaza, while Craig noted the kids were enjoying the cupcakes in the kitchen, too.

Sheinelle's three children then joined the party in the 9 o'clock hour.

Sheinelle said this was the first time her son, Kayin, 13 (middle), and twins Uche and Clara, 10, had ever been to Studio 1A. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"Good morning and welcome to the 3rd hour of TODAY," Sheinelle's son said to kick things off. "I'm Kayin with my brother and sister, Uche and Clara."

"And I'm Delano Melvin," Craig's son continued. "Like my dad likes to say, it's 'Fri-yay Eve.'"

"Thank you for joining us this morning," Uche said.

The kids shared how the food was a highlight of the day along with seeing all the camera shots in the control room.

Del hammed it up, trying to sip out of his dad's mug of hot green tea and clinging to a chair while Craig attempted to pick him up to get him to leave the set.

Craig mopped his forehead after surviving a live television segment without any chaos from the kids.

"I get extra nervous when the kids are around," he said while smiling.