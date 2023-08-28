Sheinelle Jones’ kids are the most adorable ‘ball kids’ at event with tennis legends

Sheinelle Jones and her twins, Clara and Uche, just had a pretty epic weekend.

The 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host and her 11-year-old twins made an appearance at the US Open's special pickleball match, and Clara and Uche had a very important role to play: ball kids.

“So normally when you watch the @usopen you don’t hear a mom in the audience cheering for the ball kids … but this mom did for her twins. ☺️," Sheinelle captioned the post. "It was all in good fun for a kick off event with a friendly match of pickle ball between some of the worlds top tennis champions. Fun night of fellowship before these guys get down to the real business! 🎾.”

The proud mom shared several photos from the event, including one of her twins dressed in their white uniforms and wearing media badges around their necks.

In another snapshot, Clara and Uche carry the pickleball tournament trophies with the utmost care.

Clara and Uche carrying the tournament trophies @sheinelle_o via Instagram

Sheinelle tagged several tennis legends in her post, including Tommy Paul, Ons Jabeur and Andrey Rublev.

Sheinelle also tagged Venus Williams, who was sweet enough to pose for a few photos with Sheinelle and her twins.

Venus Williams, tennis player Ons Jabeur, Sheinelle Jones, Uche Jones, Clara Jones and tennis player Holger Rune @sheinelle_o via Instagram

Sheinelle's followers were quick to leave comments about the exciting moment. TODAY's Vicky Nguyen left the following reaction: "This was amazing! They are too cute and what a fun family memory."

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, kept her comment short and sweet and opted for four heart eye emojis: "😍😍😍😍."

One of Sheinelle's followers left the following comment: "Congrats to both of them 👍🏻👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻 They Nailed It!! Proud Momma!!💜💜💙."

Venus Williams, Sheinelle Jones and Clara and Uche Jones

Another penned this reaction: "This is so cool! Awesome experience for your twins, and their smiles show all the joy they felt."

It's been an exciting couple of months for Clara and Uche, who stopped by Studio 1A in April for Bring Your Kids to Work Day. The dynamic duo joined their older brother Kayin, 14, and opened the 3rd Hour of TODAY. Their proud mom even revealed that it was the first time her kids had visited the studio.

In 2020, the twins supported their mom after she underwent vocal cord surgery and recorded a video update about her recovery. Sheinelle shared the sweet clip on Instagram.

“Hey everybody, I just want to let you know that my mom is doing fine,” Uche said.

“We’re playing games and writing notes,” Clara added.