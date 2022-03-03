See how Jessica Biel is celebrating her 40th birthday with Justin Timberlake, sons

As Jessica Biel turned 40 on Thursday, she said she is feeling grateful for her husband, Justin Timberlake, and their sons, Silas and Phineas.

“Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo,” Biel wrote on Instagram. “Now celebrating 40 with my two other favorite guys on the planet. Love you family.”

Biel and the singer have been married since 2012 and share Silas, 6, and Phineas, 1.

“The Sinner” actor shared a series of photos including a picture of a homemade birthday cake with “We love you Mom” spelled out in red icing. She also included a throwback photo of herself snuggling with Timberlake.

In honor of Biel's 40th trip around the sun, little Phin decorated a card with his handprint. Timberlake and the kids also hung an adorable DIY sign that reads, "Happy birthday Mommy Mom!!!!"

Last year, during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Biel revealed that Silas adores his younger sibling.

“He finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon,” Biel said. “So, that’s really cute. He, of course wants to do everything that his older brother’s doing and follows him around everywhere.”

Timberlake made headlines when he confirmed that he and Biel had welcomed their second child in 2020.

“It wasn’t like it was supposed supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” Biel explained on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2021.

“Someone said to me, ‘Two is like having a thousand.’ And that’s exactly what it feels like,” Biel confessed. “The balance of everything is very different and super hard.”

But the star was quick to note that having two is also way more fun.

“The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old are so cool. Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen,” she shared. “And the little one is just cute as hell.”

