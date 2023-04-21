Paris Hilton shares what she’s most looking forward to as son Phoenix grows up 

Paris Hilton has a lifetime of memories to make with her new baby, Phoenix, and in a recent conversation with her husband, she shared what she's most excited for.

"I can't wait for all the holidays," she said on the April 20 episode of her podcast, featuring Carter Reum.

"I can't wait to be the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus," she continued.

Reum agreed and weighed in on other baby milestones he's looking forward to.

"I'm so excited, too, (for) Phoenix's first word and I'm so excited for him to start smiling," he said.

"He does smile to me," Hilton softly corrected.

"Well, that's awkward, because he's only smiled at me twice," her husband replied. "But the two times he did it, he just kind of looked up at me and smiled. It melted my heart."

Phoenix was born in January. The couple welcomed their son with the help of a surrogate and with some advice from Hilton's childhood friend Kim Kardashian.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The couple's extended family has welcomed several new additions, including Phoenix, Hilton said in the episode. She noted how excited she is to have "the next generation of cousins growing up together.”

"They're going to have a cool cousin friend group," Reum said.

"Yeah, they're all born within a couple months (of) each other," she said, as Reum added, "It's going to be awesome."

The couple also discussed who Phoenix looks like.

"I think he looks like me," Hilton said.

"Yeah, thank God, right?" Reum joked. "I'm hoping he looks like you. He shares both of our brains, he's tall like dada, funny like dada and can dance like mama. What do you think about that combo?"

"That's hot," she replied.

Hilton also noted that she’s already feeling like a mama bear.

“I’m just so in love with him,” she said. “I just look in his eyes, so innocent, and I just want to protect him from everything.”

Speaking of eyes, Reum noted that Phoenix has his mom's.

"I saw his eyes the other day and having looked in your eyes so many times, I kind of got chills because I was like, 'Those are Paris' eyes.'"

"Yeah, his baby photos look exactly like mine," she agreed.