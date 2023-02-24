Paris Hilton reveals the fear that led her to use a surrogate to have her baby

Paris Hilton shared three reasons why she chose to have her son with a surrogate.

The 41-year-old reality star told Glamour UK in a story published Feb. 23 that one reason she went the surrogacy route to have baby Phoenix is because she's witnessed childbirth and it deterred her.

“When I was in ‘The Simple Life,’ I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me," she said, adding that even if she was 20, she would still have a baby with the help of a surrogate.

Another reason is because she's "scared."

"I want a family so bad," she told Glamour UK. "It’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”

She also explained how experiencing abuse while in high school at Provo Canyon in Utah has made her hesitant to seek the medical care she would need during a pregnancy and childbirth.

“I’m just so scared," she said. "Leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that, the shots, the IVs that they put in."

Surrogacy emerged as the best option for her, Hilton said. Her childhood friend Kim Kardashian helped her throughout the process.

“I went and did the one round of IVF, because Kim had told me about it. So I had eggs frozen,” she says.

“Kim told me about (surrogacy) as well,” Hilton said. “I’m using the same doctor, Dr Huang, who’s the best and he has a concierge team that deals with everything and interviews the (surrogate) to make sure that they’re healthy.”

Hilton announced on Instagram last month that she and her husband, Carter Reum, secretly welcomed into the world Phoenix, their first child together. The post was of her holding the baby's hand.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the “Stars Are Blind” singer captioned her post, including a blue heart emoji.

She recently shared on her podcast, This Is Paris, why she hasn't shared a picture of her son's face yet.

“We’re just so excited to start our family and can’t wait for you to see him, but for now we've just been keeping everything really private,” she explained in her podcast. “No one knew, literally, until he was, like, over a week old. So it was really nice just to have that with Carter, (have) our own journey together.”

Not even her mother, Kathy Hilton, or her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, knew the baby had been born, the reality star said.

“I just feel that my life has been so public, and I’ve never really had anything just be mine,” she added. “I just really felt that I wanted to have this journey with us only.”