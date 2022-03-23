Martha Stewart’s granddaughter made Kris Jenner this necklace — and we love it

From one grandmother to another, Martha Stewart and the Kardashian-Jenners are keeping it all in the family.

On Wednesday, Stewart posted a photo of Kris Jenner wearing a large statement necklace featuring pearls of varying sizes that the Kardashian family matriarch had previously shared on her stories.

The necklace was made by Stewart's daughter, Alexis, and granddaughter, Jude, 11.

"Kris Jenner sent Jude Stewart a big basket of @kyliecosmetics for her birthday!" Stewart captioned the photo on Instagram. "As a thank you Alexis and Jude crafted a beautiful pearl necklace for Kris!! That’s the way to go!!!!!!"

Jenner had written, "When @marthastewart48's granddaughter Jude and daughter Alexis make you a necklace you don't take it off!!!! Love it so thank you!!!"

While some commenters were quick to ogle Jenner's new jewels, others couldn't figure out why she looked a bit unfamiliar.

"Completely unrecognizable," one wrote.

Another chimed in, "Does she have blue eyes? No I think not."

In the photo, Jenner appears to have used a filter to give her blue eyes, or to be wearing colored contact lenses for the blue hue. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star — and her daughters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe — have brown eyes.

It's not the first time someone in the family has switched up their eye color.

In 2016, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian wore blue contacts for an Instagram selfie that got people talking.

One user wrote, "I love your eyes," to which another corrected, "They’re contacts."

