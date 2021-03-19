The final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” kicked off Thursday night, but the beloved reality TV series isn’t the only thing coming to an end for the famous family. It’s also the end of an era for Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, who are in the midst of divorce after almost seven years of marriage.

Just hours before season 20 premiered on E!, family matriarch Kris Jenner opened up about the high-profile split — and about whether or not fans will see any of the divorce drama unfold on screen.

"I think it's always going to be hard any time, you know, there's a lot of kids and Kim and Kanye,” Jenner said in an interview on Australia’s “The Kyle & Jackie O Show.” "The good thing about our family is we're there for each other and we're supportive, and we love each other very, very much.”

Kardashian West, 40, filed for divorce from West, 43, in February, following months of rift rumors as well as occasional and personal Twitter outbursts from the rapper.

“All I want is for those two kids to be happy,” momager Jenner noted of the adult "kids," before clarifying that there are other kids she’s concerned about, too.

West and Kardashian West share four children together, including daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Pslam, who’ll be 2 in May.

“And I want the kids to be happy,” the 65-year-old grandmother said. “That's the goal."

That, she said, is her greatest hope as the couple navigates their separation.

"I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have ... the love and appreciation of one another and just (to know) that everyone's OK,” she stressed.

The marriage, which was the first union for West and the third for Kardashian West, is coming to a close just as the family’s long-running E! reality series launches its last run, too, leading many fans to believe they’ll have a chance to witness some details of the divorce play out on the show. And according to Jenner, “you might” see some of it, in the end.

"I don't know what they have decided on in the finale because we haven't even seen the first show yet,” she said during the interview. “I'm sure they're putting some final touches, but I think that's such a private time for them."

Of course, the family is known for keeping their on-screen reveals hush-hush until they air — or until the topics make the perfect teaser for a promo trailer. But fans will learn more about the breakup on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” or off the show.

"Kim wanted to deal with this her own way, with her own family, in her own time,” Jenner explained. “So I think that's going to be for her to work through and process. When she feels like it, I'm sure she'll say whatever she needs to say."

Like her daughter, Jenner is no stranger to divorce, having split with the late Robert Kardashian in 1991 and with Caitlyn Jenner in 2014, the latter of whom recently had something to say about Kim and Kanye, too.

While Kris Jenner was speaking to “The Kyle & Jackie O Show” Thursday, her ex opened up to Access Hollywood.

“I love Kimberly, and honestly, I love Kanye. I have had a very good relationship with Kanye,” Caitlyn Jenner insisted. “I wish them both nothing but the best.”

But when the topic turned to their divorce, the 71-year-old said, “That is their story to tell, not mine.”

However, she admitted she expects them to tell at least part of that story before the final season of the series comes to an end.

“I think you might learn some things in the final episode,” she said. “I wouldn’t be surprised, although I haven’t seen the show, but I do remember shooting scenes. And yeah, I think it should be pretty interesting.”

