If you’ve always dreamed of dining at Martha Stewart’s table, this might be the next best thing.

The lifestyle guru and accomplished cookbook author just announced that she's opening her first-ever restaurant this spring in the Paris Las Vegas hotel, and it looks like her 2022 is already shaping up to be a busy one.

Aptly named "The Bedford by Martha Stewart," the restaurant takes inspiration from Stewart's Bedford, NY farmhouse residence and will serve some of the same dishes the 80-year-old likes to whip up at home.

“Our menu will be delicious, depicting the very same kinds of foods I serve my friends and family,” Stewart revealed in a press release.

The full menu is still under wraps but it will feature “seasonal dinner, weekend brunch and holiday menus that feature exceptional quality and creativity.”

Chefs will rely on seasonal ingredients from local providers like the Las Vegas Farmers Market to create the signature menu items and they'll also source food from some of Stewart's favorite hotspots across the company, including Dartagnan Inc., Urbani Truffles, Roe Caviar, Frog Hollow Farm, Jasper Hill Farm and Vermont Creamery.

The cookbook author has been quite hands-on with the project and even designed the restaurant, which features a neutral color palette and 194 seats.

"The architecture and decoration of the spaces cleverly exemplify the beauty and atmosphere you might find at my beautiful farm in Bedford, New York. Dining at The Bedford will be immersive, fun, unexpected and utterly delectable,” Stewart added in her statement.

Senior Vice President and General Manager of Paris Las Vegas Jason Gregorec expressed his excitement over the partnership in a statement, calling Stewart “one of the most celebrated voices in hospitality.”

“Martha and her whole team have been incredible partners. When we open the doors, The Bedford by Martha Stewart will be a dining experience you simply can’t get elsewhere.”

This might be the lifestyle icon's first full-scale restaurant, but she did have her own café in New York for a few years. Stewart first announced the business venture in 2014 and it later closed in 2019, according to Food & Wine.