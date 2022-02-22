Mariah Carey is proving she shares the same struggles as every other mom.

On Monday, the mom of 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe shared a relatable parenting moment on Twitter.

"The way my kids wait until the exact moment I get on a conference call to ask me these questions," Carey tweeted alongside a screenshot of a text exchange she had with one of her children regarding nail glue.

Mariah Carey's twins have their timing down. @MariahCarey / Instagram

"Mommy please can I wear nails with glue," the first text message read.

Carey responded, "What kind of glue?"

The unidentified twin responded, "Nail glue."

Carey responded "no" and then received the response parents around the world dread: "Why?"

It's not the first time parents have been able to relate to the Grammy winner.

Last fall, ex-husband Nick Cannon revealed Carey was “mad” at him for buying cellphones for their twins when they turned 10.

"I was all for it. I’m all about it. But Mariah was like, ‘Uh-uh. They ain’t going to be Googling us. Nuh-uh. Learning about all their new brothers and sisters. No, we ain’t playing,’” he said at the time, referencing his other children.

The daytime talk show host is also a dad to five other children and announced in January he was expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. In December 2021, Cannon's seventh child, 5-month-old Zen, died of a malignant brain tumor.

Although years have passed since their divorce and Carey is dating longtime boyfriend Brian Tanaka, Cannon revealed his lingering feelings for the legendary musician in his new song “Alone," which was released earlier this month.

