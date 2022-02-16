Nick Cannon releases song about ex Mariah Carey: ‘This is the gospel of my broken soul’ 

Nick Cannon must’ve had Mariah Carey on his mind this Valentine’s Day.

On Sunday, the entertainer released a single called “Alone” and the lyrics appear to be about the legendary musician, who he was married to from 2008 to 2016.

The artwork for the track is a box of chocolates in the shape of a broken heart.

The song was uploaded to his official YouTube channel. (Warning: This song contains explicit lyrics.)

“Alone” also samples Carey’s song “Love Takes Time” from her self-titled 1990 album.

In the lyrics, Cannon, 41, raps and sings to Carey, 52, about his lingering feelings for her.

“First off, I’m gonna say I ain’t got nothing but love for ya,” he sings to his ex-wife in the opening lyric.

He then seems to reference the “Fantasy” singer’s longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and adds, “I ain’t trying to f— it up for ya / I keep my distance, stay in my lane / ’Cause I know you got a man, it’s a little too late.”

In another verse, he recognizes that Carey might not want to get back together and that his life has changed since they split.

He sings, “I’m still running the streets, I’m still all in the sheets / Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me/ Have to pay $10,000 a week.”

Carey and Cannon share 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan together. Since their divorce, “The Masked Singer” host has also welcomed Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 1, with Brittany Bell; and 8-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, who he shares with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

He is also a father to baby boy Zen with Alyssa Scott. In December 2021, Zen died at age 5 months from a malignant brain tumor.

In January, Cannon announced on an episode of “The Nick Cannon Show” that he is expecting his eighth child with Brie Tiesi.

Although years have passed since he was in a relationship with Carey, he tells her in “Alone” that he wants to reunite.

“I’d been lyin’ / I say I’m cool when I know I miss it,” he belts. “I’d trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at.”

At the end of the single, he reveals, “ I can’t stop crying because I don’t want to be here alone.”

The song is from Cannon’s upcoming R&B mixtape titled “Raw N B The Explicit Tape. “This is the gospel of my broken soul — this is as raw as it gets,” the rapper and singer said in a press release about the mixtape.

The press release also teased that he will be “answering questions and sharing his perspective in a more emotional, creative way” in his new music.

The comedian’s last studio album, “White People Party Music,” was released in 2014.

Cannon also posted his new single on his social media accounts. “This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day,” he wrote in the caption on Instagram. “I had to come Raw from the heart on this one.”

He also added multiple hashtags including “broken,” “shattered” and “toxic.”