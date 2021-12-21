Mariah Carey and her twins share a snowy tradition — in their swimsuits!

A fun-filled getaway!

This week, Mariah Carey jetted off to Aspen, Colorado, with her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

On Monday, the "Fall in Love at Christmas" singer shared a video from the trip having fun in and out of a hot tub outside. In the video, Carey explained that she and her kids share a tradition they call "Roll up!" whenever they're in Aspen during the wintertime.

"So we're about to do an Aspen tradition that we love to do ... we're going to roll in the snow if we can," she said while she and her kids stepped out of the hot tub and into the snow, all while in their swimsuits.

As Carey and her kids rolled around in the snow outside, they appeared to be having the best time ever as Carey's iconic single "All I Want for Christmas Is You" plays in the video's background.

It was the perfect song choice as Carey's iconic Christmas single has rocketed to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week. The singer even shared the news with fans on Instagram.

"The kids woke me up with the great news, I’m so thankful to everyone, especially my lambily 🐑🐑🐑," Carey wrote in the caption. "I love you so much!!!"

The "Sleigh Ride" singer also tweeted a photo of a card that her daughter, Monroe, wrote for her following the exciting news.

Monroe's handwritten card read, "Congratz mama for #1 the #1 billionth year!!!! I love you #1 mommy for-EVAH! The best mama Ever Billboard Hot 100.”

Carey shares her kids with ex-husband Nick Cannon. The daytime talk show host is also a dad to six other children and announced earlier this month that his seventh and youngest child, 5-month-old son Zen, died of a malignant brain tumor.