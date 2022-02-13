Kim Kardashian shared a retro photo — and she looks just like daughter North

Like mom, like daughter!

Kim Kardashian West just shared a cute childhood photo of herself on Instagram, in which she’s rocking some ocean-themed leggings and a white scrunchie while tying on a pair of pink ice skates.

“I still make this face lol,” the reality star, 41, wrote in the caption.

Her throwback pic is adorable in its own right, and it’s also reminding fans of another familiar face: Kardashian West’s 8-year-old daughter, North.

“you look exactly like north here omg,” one fan commented on the photo.

“Thought it was north at a very quick glance,” another person wrote.

North is Kardashian West’s oldest child with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. She and the rapper, who are going through a divorce, have three other children together: Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

The media mogul’s throwback snapshot reminded many fans of North, but others thought Kardashian West was the spitting image of her younger daughter, Chicago, in the photo.

“Chicago is your twin!!!” one fan commented, while others wrote, “Chi look just like you” and “omg Chi Chi.”

While North and Chicago were the most common comparisons, one fan also thought the mom of four looked a lot like her son, Saint, in the pic.

“Saint stole your entire face!” the fan commented.

This isn’t the first fun throwback pic Kardashian West has shared on Instagram.

In September, she posted throwback photos of herself as a teenager, striking a pose as she rocked a ‘90s choker and baggy jeans.

“North and Chi please be easy on me when you’re the age I was in (these) pics,” she wrote in part of the caption, along with a prayer emoji.

She also recently shared another teenage photo with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, captioning it simply, “1994 coolness.”