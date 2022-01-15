Kim Kardashian West shares never-before-seen photos of daughter Chicago for her 4th birthday

Mogul, media personality and mommy Kim Kardashian West wished the daughter who intimidates her less a happy birthday on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Kardashian, 41, shared a carousel of candid family photos and never-before-seen videos on Instagram in honor of daughter Chicago West turning four years old.

“My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today!,” she captioned the post. “My independent baby girl twin. You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess! I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!”

Chicago West and Kim Kardashian West. Instagram / Instagram

The celebratory post quickly earned over one million likes as well as thousands of birthday wishes in the comment section in less than an hour from Kardashian’s 279 million Instagram followers including Chicago’s aunt, model and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, and R&B singer Monica.

“Happy Birthday Chi Chi ❤️❤️,” Monica wrote, while Jenner opted for a series of emojis. “😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️.”

Kardashian shares two daughters, North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and two sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye.

The pair are currently in the process of divorcing after six years of marriage.

In a recent interview with Ellen, Kardashian described Chicago as her “girliest girl” who hangs out in her closet “all the time” and is a “little princess.”

“(Chicago) is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup,” she said. “All my kids are so different. North is goth. She’s into Hot Topic… she puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath and she’s just a full goth girl. Saint is a video game tech whiz, like amazing, and Psalm is really into 'Paw Patrol' and cars. Every kid is so different.”