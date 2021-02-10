Kim Kardashian West defends daughter's painting that some thought wasn't hers

Kim Kardashian West has some words for anyone doubting the artistic skills of her 7-year-old daughter, North.

The reality star, 40, recently shared photos of an impressive, scenic painting in her Instagram story and revealed that North had created it herself.

North proudly displayed her work in a photo from Kardashian West's Instagram story. kimkardashian / Instagram

“Shout out to all the proud moms out there that love to show their baby’s masterpieces,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

However, some people on social media questioned whether the mountain lake landscape was actually painted by her daughter.

“I will bet anything (even my life) that this painting was not done by north west,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“I‘m supposed to work but I can’t stop thinking about how north west did not paint this,” another person wrote in a tweet that Kardashian West screenshotted and shared in her Instagram story.

However, the mother of four soon set the record straight.

Kardashian West defended her daughter's painting in her Instagram story. kimkardashian / Instagram

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” she wrote in her Instagram story. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured.

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete,” she continued. “As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT.” Kardashian West asserted.

Plenty of people on social media defended North’s painting skills, including one Twitter user who said they had painted something similar as a child using techniques from the beloved PBS painting icon, Bob Ross.

The memes are funny but I took a Bob Ross painting class when I was 7, like North West, and the whole point is that they all turn out that nice. Mine is like identical. — The Yank Beour (@searchforjuice) February 10, 2021

“The memes are funny but I took a Bob Ross painting class when I was 7, like North West, and the whole point is that they all turn out that nice,” the Twitter user wrote. “Mine is like identical.”

Kardashian West also shared a video of a Hermes bag she said North painted and later gifted to her for her first Mother’s Day present.

Kardashian West said North painted this Hermes for her as a baby. kimkardashian / Instagram

“This bag North painted for me when she was not even 1 (year) old,” the proud mom said in the video. “What a beautiful masterpiece. I knew she would be such a great artist.”

North has clearly loved painting from a very young age, and here’s to her mom for defending and nurturing her talent as a budding artist!