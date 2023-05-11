Kaley Cuoco's baby has a new BBF (Baby Best Friend), and it's another actor's child

Kaley Cuoco is going gaga over her 6-week-old daughter Matilda’s new friendship.

Cuoco recently shared photos of Matilda hanging out with an adorable little fella named Jonah. Jonah is the son of “Black Bird” actor Paul Walter Hauser and producer Amy Boland Hauser.

“When you’re born 2 days apart and nursery neighbors at the hospital. You become instant BFFS and future power couple,” Cuoco, 37, captioned an Instagram story on May 10.

In the pictures, Matilda is seen rocking a Gucci ensemble, while Jonah is dressed in a navy blue jumpsuit with buttons down the front.

“Brad Goreski already styling her,” Cuoco noted.

Kaley Cuoco's daughter, Matilda, is BFF with the son of "Black Bird" actor Paul Walter Hauser. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

The former “Big Bang Theory” star and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, who is best known for his role in “Ozark,” welcomed Matilda on March 30.

Cuoco announced the news on Instagram two days later.

Matilda and Jonah were born two days apart! @kaleycuoco via Instagram

“3-30-23 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle,” Cuoco wrote at the time. “Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

“@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did,” she added.

Cuoco and Pelphrey met in April 2022 while attending the premiere of the final season of “Ozark.” They were introduced by their manager.

“I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting,” Cuoco gushed in an interview with USA Today. “It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together.”The couple made their first public appearance together in May 2022, when they attended writer-producer Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.