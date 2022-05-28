Kaley Cuoco says it was 'love at first sight’ with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is quite smitten with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. So much so that she’s calling him “the love of my life.”

After making their relationship Instagram official earlier this month, the “Flight Attendant” star shared how she and the “Ozark” actor met and “immediately connected.”

“We have the same manager (Andrea Pett-Joseph), and we were set up by (her), which is so Hollywood,” Cuoco, 36, told USA Today with a laugh. “She’s like, ‘Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.’”

She shared that met Pelphrey, 39, at the “Ozark” premiere in April and was with her manager when he walked in.

“I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight,” she recalled. “We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him.”

“We’re ready to build a life together,” she added.

The former “The Big Bang Theory” star went on to share how she’s ready to support her partner in anything he does. Cuoco explained how she’s never taken time off because she loves to work.

In July she’s going to Berlin for three months to film the movie “Role Play” but after that, she says she is devoted to making time for her relationship.

“I want to come home after that and take the rest of the year off and support Tom and what he’s shooting,” she shared, adding, “And actually be there for someone else, not just myself.”

The couple made their first public appearance together on May 23 when they attended writer-producer Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend Greg Berlanti's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on May 23, 2022/ Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The two seemingly confirmed their romance by sharing photos on Instagram of themselves getting cozy on a trip to the mountains in early May.

Weeks later, they lived their best farm life and shared the experience on Instagram.

Cuoco was previously married to equestrian Karl Cook. They separated in September after three years of marriage. She was also previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.