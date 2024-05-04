Jessie James Decker gets candid about her postpartum body struggles after welcoming 4th baby

Jessie James Decker is getting candid about the pressure she puts on herself after welcoming a child.

The singer recently became a mom of four, and shared photos of herself in a bathing suit as a reminder to “be kind to yourself” after giving birth. In her May 2 Instagram post, she said that she was hesitant to share the photos because she weighed “30 pounds more” than she did last year.

“I’ll be honest I really didn’t wanna post any of these kittenish swim photos because i weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time,” she began. “Yes I know I just had a baby three months ago but it’s easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others.”

Decker continued by stating, “The pressure we put on our self is not realistic.”

“So this is a reminder to myself and to you,” she wrote. “Be kind to yourself. give yourself grace. We are healing after growing a human being for nine months.”

She added that if people are breastfeeding, like she is, “and your body needs to hold on to as much weight as possible to keep making milk, then let it.”

“Focus on that sweet new baby because that’s what it’s all about,” she wrote, adding that there is plenty of time to “get back” when it’s time. “But for now. Give yourself grace… you’re doing great and you got this girl! We are in this together.”

Many people in the comments section applauded Decker for being open and honest.

“Thanks for showing what it’s like to be human. Especially for moms❤️ looking good!!” one person wrote, while another added, “I feel this and you’ve personally made me feel less alone during my postpartum journey so thank you for that.”

Decker and her husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, welcomed their fourth child, a son named Denver Calloway Decker, on Feb. 9.

“Our beautiful boy is here,” she captioned her announcement on Feb 18. “Denver Calloway Decker. 8.7 2/9/24.”

The couple, who have been married since 2013, are also parents to daughter Vivianne, 10, and son Eric, 8, and Forrest, 6.

During a Nov. 22, 2023, appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the singer confirmed she was expecting a baby boy.

“I’m having a boy,” she said as Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager swooned. “Yup, we’re having another boy. Vivi remains queen.”